Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy: 'I know I'm ready to start'

For the first time since August of 2024, we have video footage of J.J. McCarthy on the field throwing for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings started their offseason workout program last week, and players were on the practice field in front of local media for the first time at TCO Performance Center on Tuesday. FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell was there, and posted videos of McCarthy completing passes to Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

"Overall I feel 110 percent. I feel better than when I got hurt eight months ago," McCarthy told reporters after Tuesday's practice.

He was asked if he's ready to be the starting quarterback this season.

"I know I’m ready to start. All the work I put in and the confidence in my skills and abilities, being able to do my job and simplify things. Take it one day at a time, one play at a time," McCarthy said. "I have a tremendous coaching staff, a tremendous group of guys around me that I can lean on, and they can lean on me."

McCarthy ‘full go, no limitations’

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said before the NFL Draft McCarthy would not be held back during the team’s offseason workout program. He is expected to be on the field for organized team activities, and mini camp.

He’s all but locked into be the Vikings’ 2025 starter, after they traded for Sam Howell to be the No. 2 quarterback during the NFL Draft.

Blinders on during Aaron Rodgers steam

The Vikings' front office confirmed earlier this offseason they had conversations about bringing in Aaron Rodgers. He would not have come to Minnesota to be a back-up. McCarthy made an appearance on the Up & Adams show earlier this offseason and made headlines when he said he hasn't been told he's the starter. The Vikings opted not to bring in Rodgers, instead trading for Howell.

He says he tuned out the noise the entire time.

"Obviously respect Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. All I was focusing on is that day-to-day task, what I was doing here, what I was doing at home to make myself the best overall player I could be, best overall man," McCarthy said. "Those blinders were on just like they’ve been on my entire career."

McCarthy’s knee injury

The backstory:

The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 pick in last year’s NFL Draft to get McCarthy. In his preseason debut, he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. In the days after, it was revealed McCarthy had torn the meniscus in his right knee, and it required surgery.

With Sam Darnold starting, his rookie season was over. Now, it's McCarthy's time.