Vikings to release Aaron Jones, Javon Hargrave when NFL league year starts

The Brief The NFL league year starts March 11, and the Minnesota Vikings are currently more than $40 million over the salary cap. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings will reportedly release Aaron Jones and Javon Hargrave if they can't find a trade partner. The Vikings also have a decision to make at quarterback, whether J.J. McCarthy is the starter moving forward or if they'll sign a veteran to compete with him at training camp.



The NFL league year starts March 11 with free agency, with about three days of legal tampering leading up to it.

The Minnesota Vikings are already set to make a few roster decisions on starters in an effort to get under the salary cap.

Vikings to release Aaron Jones

What we know:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings have reportedly informed running back Aaron Jones that they plan to release him by March 11 if they can’t find a trade partner for him.

Jones spent two seasons with the Vikings, signing with Minnesota in free agency after seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Jones had 1,138 yards rushing and five touchdowns in 2024 over 17 starts, and had two receiving touchdowns.

Last season, Jones missed five games with a hamstring injury and finished with just 548 rushing yards, the fewest since his rookie season, and two touchdowns. If the Vikings part ways with Jones, that leaves Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler and Zavier Scott in the running back room. The Vikings could seek a running back in the NFL Draft, or see what’s available in free agency.

Vikings to release Javon Hargrave

Why you should care:

It appears Javon Hargrave’s time in Minnesota will be over after just one season. According to Schefter, the Vikings are going to release the veteran defensive lineman if they can’t find a trade partner. Hargrave made 15 starts last season and had 52 tackles, including 3.5 sacks.

The Vikings are currently more than $40 million over the salary cap with the league year starting in less than two weeks. Moving on from Jones and Hargrave would save them more than $18 million.

The Vikings QB dilemma

What's next:

The Vikings are also facing a decision at quarterback, after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s dismissal. They could move forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback, and seek a veteran in free agency to be his back-up. They could also sign a veteran with the intention of that player being the starter, and McCarthy heading back to the bench.