Vikings-Packers border battle: Hitman returns, Wentz named backup QB

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings begin their first week of game prep practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Harrison Smith returns for his 15th NFL season and backup quarterback roles are set for now. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell spoke about the backup quarterback situation.



The Minnesota Vikings are settling into their regular routine as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings ready for the Packers

Harrison Smith returns:

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Harrison Smith is back for his 15th season as the Vikings safety.

The coach said the team was really excited to get him back and believes everyone got better because of it.

O'Connell noted there's a chance Smith could play this weekend, crediting his ability to stay in shape.

He shared that he started to sense Smith would return during their weekly conversations in recent weeks, though he understands that returning during training camp isn't always appealing for a veteran player.

O'Connell added he's looking forward to having coffee with Smith in his office on Fridays and expects to get smarter from those conversations.

Quarterback depth chart set:

O'Connell also addressed the backup quarterback situation.

He said J.J. McCarthy will be the Vikings' third-string quarterback, while Carson Wentz will back up Kyler Murray.

The coach described the backup situation as a week-to-week decision.

With more than 100 career starts, O'Connell said Wentz gives the team the best chance to win as a backup, given his experience in the NFL.

O'Connell said he's still excited to work with McCarthy and wants to keep the backup role flexible in case they need to make a change.

He called this a progression that allows McCarthy to develop without pressure, since he's still two snaps away from playing.

O'Connell said McCarthy had some great questions about the game plan and brings a lot of energy.

He noted McCarthy only has 10 starts and is a young player, but he's eager to help him get ready for when his time comes.