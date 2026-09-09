South Minneapolis crash: 1 dead, 1 hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Lake Street
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis sent cars into a building Wednesday morning.
Fatal Minneapolis crash
What we know:
According to Minneapolis police, officers and firefighters responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles and a building at the intersection of East Lake Street and 4th Avenue South at 9:45 a.m.
Preliminary information indicates one vehicle struck another before crashing into a building. The second vehicle then struck a third after being hit by the first.
Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the man driving the vehicle that caused the crash was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken by EMS to Abbott Northwestern Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else in the vehicles or inside the building was hurt.
What we don't know:
Investigators are still working to determine the sequence of events that led to the crash.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office took possession of the body of the man who died. His identity has not yet been confirmed.
The Source: Information from the Minneapolis Police Department.