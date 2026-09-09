South Minneapolis crash: 1 dead, 1 hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Lake Street

The Brief Minneapolis police and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash at East Lake Street and 4th Avenue South on Wednesday morning. One man died at the scene, while another driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.



One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis sent cars into a building Wednesday morning.

Fatal Minneapolis crash

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, officers and firefighters responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles and a building at the intersection of East Lake Street and 4th Avenue South at 9:45 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates one vehicle struck another before crashing into a building. The second vehicle then struck a third after being hit by the first.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the man driving the vehicle that caused the crash was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken by EMS to Abbott Northwestern Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else in the vehicles or inside the building was hurt.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the sequence of events that led to the crash.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office took possession of the body of the man who died. His identity has not yet been confirmed.