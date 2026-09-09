Minnesota rabies scare: Pest control customers may have gotten false test results

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health is warning customers of ASAP Wildlife Services about potential rabies exposure after the company allegedly failed to consistently submit bats for proper testing. At least one customer was told they received a negative rabies result from a lab that does not actually test animals for rabies. Anyone who has used ASAP Wildlife Services since last September is urged to call the Department of Health at (651) 201-5368.



A Minnesota pest control company may have left its customers in the dark about rabies exposures, and state officials are urging anyone who used its services to reach out to the health department to assess any possible risk.

ASAP Wildlife Company accused of failing to consistently submit bats for testing

What we know:

ASAP Wildlife Services is a pest control company owned by Louis Monette.

While the company has removed pests for customers in the Metro area, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it has not consistently submitted animals for rabies testing — a step that is critical when bats come into contact with people.

In a statement sent Wednesday, the MDH said at least one customer was told of negative results from a laboratory that does not perform animal rabies testing. The department also said the business has not been responsive to state outreach.

FOX 9's Corin Hoggard tracked down Monette on Facebook, and he appeared surprised by the allegations.

"The customers that have asked me to test bats I have done so or if a bat shows signs of rabies or contamination," said Monette.

When asked about telling customers he received a negative rabies result from a company that does not actually test animals for rabies, Monette said, "Sounds like a misunderstanding" and then shut down his Facebook page.

What we don't know:

The MDH is still working to determine how many customers may have been exposed and whether the risk is greater than currently known.

What they're saying:

Dr. Ron Moen, a biologist with the Natural Resources Research Institute who has studied bats for decades, says there is no way around proper testing. "There really is, to my knowledge, no way that you can definitively know a bat has rabies unless you submit it for testing," said Moen.

Moen, who has studied the eight species of bats commonly found in Minnesota, says people should appreciate bats for eliminating pest insects like mosquitoes — but should be cautious about getting too close.

"You're definitely going to be concerned when you potentially have physical contact with a bat. And that, of course, is because of rabies," said Moen.

Why does testing bats matter?

Why you should care:

The peak season for bats flying around Minnesota is just wrapping up.

Moen says young bats that are born usually start flying in late July and early August, which brings a surge of new bats into the area each year.

While Moen notes that only about 4% of captured bats carry rabies, the consequences of a bite from an infected bat are severe.

Without a painful series of shots, the virus is fatal.

What you can do:

The MDH is asking anyone who used ASAP Wildlife Services since last September to call (651) 201-5368 so they can assess whether any possible risk.