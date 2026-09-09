Minnesota fall colors 2026: Tips, maps and events to make the most of the season

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources launched its 2026 fall color forecast, Fall Color Finder webpage and weekly newsletter on Wednesday. Fall colors in Minnesota typically peak from late September through mid-October, starting in the northwest and moving southeast. A current drought across much of Minnesota could affect the brilliance of colors and cause some trees to drop leaves early.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off autumn with its 2026 fall color forecast, the popular Fall Color Finder webpage, a weekly newsletter and tips for getting outside to enjoy the season.

What's coming this fall

What we know:

Shorter days and cooler nights are the strongest drivers of fall color, but this year, a drought across much of Minnesota could play a role in how the season unfolds.

"Severe drought can lessen the brilliance of some colors. It can also cause some trees to drop their leaves or change colors early — or later, depending on the species," said Brian Schwingle, DNR forest health program consultant. "Likewise, warmer temperatures in September can slightly delay peak color, like during the 2023 drought year."

Fall colors in Minnesota typically peak from late September through mid-October, the DNR says. The change starts in the far northwest and north-central parts of the state and works its way toward the southeast. Peak color usually lasts about one week in each area, though that can vary depending on location and weather.

"Autumn is a perfect time to experience the beauty of Minnesota's public lands," said Sarah Strommen, DNR commissioner. "Wherever you go in the state, there are so many amazing views to take in, like bronze prairie grasses in the southwest, golden tamarack needles up north, and deep red maples and a range of fall wildflower colors throughout the state."

Strommen encouraged everyone to get outside this fall, whether hiking, camping, fishing, paddling or hunting.

How to track the colors

Dig deeper:

The first edition of the DNR's weekly fall color report will go live Thursday, Sept. 10, on the Fall Color Finder webpage. Updated every Thursday through the end of October, the tool lets the public track color change across Minnesota using color-coded maps and leaf reporting from individual state parks and recreation areas. A date slider also lets viewers see what typical colors look like on a given date, based on past years' data.

Leaf-peeping enthusiasts can sign up for the DNR's weekly Fall Color Update newsletter, which features the latest color maps along with inspiration and tips for enjoying the changing leaves. To subscribe, visit the Fall Color Finder webpage.

The public can also share favorite fall photos taken at Minnesota state parks and recreation areas for possible use on the Fall Color Finder photo gallery, DNR social media channels and other materials. Click "share photos" on the Fall Color Finder webpage to submit images.

How to make the most of fall color season

Tips before you head out:

The DNR's statewide fall color guides highlight the best places to see fall colors in every corner of Minnesota — from the quartzite cliffs at Blue Mounds State Park and the bluffs above the Mississippi River in Winona and Red Wing, to chairlift rides at Detroit Mountain and Giants Ridge, fire tower views in Pequot Lakes and St. Croix State Park, and scenic drives through Maplewood State Park and the Minnesota River Valley. A companion guide to Minnesota's North Shore maps out a road trip starting in Duluth and working up the Lake Superior shoreline through small towns, foliage and fall art tours.

Before leaving home, check the visitor alert for the state park or recreation area for seasonal updates, closures and construction impacts. Always check the local weather forecast and bring appropriate clothing and footwear.