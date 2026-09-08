Former MN trooper sentenced in heinous child sexual abuse case

The Brief Former Minnesota state trooper Jeremy Plonski was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in federal prison in a child sexual abuse material case. Plonski pleaded guilty last October to producing child sexual abuse material and distributing child sexual abuse material. FBI agents identified Plonski as a suspect while investigating a case in Houston involving child sexual abuse material.



A former Minnesota state trooper has been sentenced on federal charges in a shocking and disturbing child sexual abuse materials case where authorities said he victimized an infant.

Trooper sentenced

What we know:

Former Minnesota trooper Jeremy Plonski was sentenced on Tuesday to 27 years plus 15 years of supervised release.

The sentence follows Plonski pleading guilty last October to charges of producing child sexual abuse material and a count of distributing child sexual abuse material.

His arrest

The backstory:

FBI agents investigating a case in Houston identified Plonski as an individual who shared disturbing video files showing the abuse of an infant on the messaging app Kik.

According to the charges against Plonski, investigators said Plonksi was the "submissive" in a submissive/dominant relationship and the dominant had ordered him to perform sexual acts on the baby. According to the criminal complaint, Plonski admitted to sending "four or five" videos to the Kik user.

Plonski was arrested at his home in Shakopee in April 2025.

Before his disturbing crimes were uncovered, Plonski not only served as a Minnesota state trooper, but he was also a member of the Minnesota National Guard.

What's next:

Plonski has a pending case in Scott County for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. That case has been dormant while the federal case while the federal case has been adjudicated.