Rabies testing concerns prompt investigation from Minnesota health officials

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The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health is asking customers of ASAP Wildlife Services MN who used the company for rabies testing in the past 12 months to contact the state. State health officials are investigating concerns that ASAP Wildlife Services MN may not have consistently submitted animals for rabies testing. Officials say one customer received negative rabies test results attributed to a laboratory that does not perform animal rabies testing.



The Minnesota Department of Health is searching for customers of a Twin Cities company that it suspects has not been consistently submitting rabies tests for testing.

Investigation into ASAP Wildlife Services MN

What we know:

In a news release on Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health is asking people who used ASAP Wildlife Services MN for rabies tests to contact them.

Officials say they learned of at least one customer of ASAP Wildlife Services MN that received suspect results from an animal rabies test. According to state officials, that customer received negative rabies test results from a laboratory that the state says does not perform animal rabies testing.

What they're saying:

In a statement, state officials say they are concerned that ASAP Wildlife Services MN "has not consistently submitted animals for rabies testing."

"MDH is taking the unusual step of requesting people who used ASAP Wildlife Services MN in the past 12 months to contact the department directly because, thus far, the business has not been responsive to state outreach," wrote state officials. "This step is necessary to determine whether rabies testing was performed and to ensure no one is at risk of rabies."

What you can do:

If you used ASAP Wildlife Services MN from Sept. 1, 2025, through Sept. 9, 2026 and had a bat or other wild mammal submitted for rabies testing on your behalf by the business, please call MDH at 651-201-5368.

Rabies testing in MN

Big picture view:

Officials say rabies symptoms can take some time to develop, which is why they are requesting results as far back as 12 months.

The state says, in Minnesota, animals are submitted for rabies testing at the University of Minnesota, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the test is performed at the Minnesota Department of Health Public Health Laboratory. Officials explain that only state public health laboratories or designated university veterinary diagnostic facilities are approved to perform animal rabies testing.

If an out-of-state lab performs a test, the results are required to be reported to both the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.