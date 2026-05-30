Vikings hiring Seahawks Assistant Manager Nolan Teasley as general manager

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The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Seattle Seahawks assistant manager Nolan Teasley as general manager. Teasley spent 13 years with the Seattle Seahawks, including when they won the 2026 Super Bowl. He also spent six years working in marketing.



The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Nolan Teasley, assistant manager for the Seattle Seahawks, as the team's general manager.

Vikings hiring new general manager

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Nolan Teasly is being hired as the new general manager for the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Teasley spent 13 years with the Seattle Seahawks, including when they won the 2026 Super Bowl.

He also spent six years working in marketing before being hired as an intern to work with the Seattle Seahawks.

This story will be updated.