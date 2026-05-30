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Vikings hiring Seahawks Assistant Manager Nolan Teasley as general manager

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Published  May 30, 2026 1:30 PM CDT
Sports
FOX 9
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: Detail view of the Minnesota Vikings logo seen at the Super Bowl Experience on February 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Seattle Seahawks assistant manager Nolan Teasley as general manager.
    • Teasley spent 13 years with the Seattle Seahawks, including when they won the 2026 Super Bowl.
    • He also spent six years working in marketing.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Nolan Teasley, assistant manager for the Seattle Seahawks, as the team's general manager.

Vikings hiring new general manager

Big picture view:

Nolan Teasly is being hired as the new general manager for the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Teasley spent 13 years with the Seattle Seahawks, including when they won the 2026 Super Bowl.

He also spent six years working in marketing before being hired as an intern to work with the Seattle Seahawks.

This story will be updated. 

The Source: This story uses information gathered from NFL Network reporter Tom Pellissero.

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