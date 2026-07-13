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1 dead after crash between e-bike, SUV in Rochester, Minnesota

By
FOX 9
Rochester
Published July 13, 2026 1:00 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 1:00 PM CDT

The Brief

    • One person died in a crash between an e-bike and an SUV in Rochester, Minnesota Sunday afternoon.
    • The crash took place around 3:50 p.m. on the 2300 block of Elton Hills Drive NW. 
    •  The crash remains under investigation. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - One man is dead after a crash between his e-bike and an SUV in Rochester, Minnesota Sunday afternoon. 

Deadly e-bike crash under investigation

What we know:

At 3:50 p.m., the Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving an e-bike and an SUV on the 2300 block of Elton Hills Drive NW. 

The man riding the e-bike was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police. The driver of the SUV was not injured. 

Part of Elton Hills Drive NW was closed for several hours while officials processed the scene. 

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: This story uses information from the Rochester Police Department. 

Rochester