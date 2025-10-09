Vikings Gameday Live: How to watch on Sunday

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week, but FOX 9's Vikings Gameday Live doesn't take Sundays off. Tune in this Sunday from 10-11 a.m. as Dawn Mitchell, Ahmad Hicks and Ron Johnson provide the latest updates on the Vikings and take a look at the rest of the NFL. The Vikings host the Philadelphia Eagles out of their bye week on Oct. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.



The Minnesota Vikings may be on a bye week, but Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 doesn’t take Sundays off.

The Vikings are off this Sunday after being the first in NFL history to play international games in consecutive weeks. FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell will host, with Ahmad Hicks and Vikings’ analyst Ron Johnson.

The Vikings lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21 two weeks ago in Dublin. Last week, they bounced back with a late rally to beat the Cleveland Browns 21-17 in London. Carson Wentz hit Jordan Addison for the game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds to play.

Vikings injury update

The Vikings went into last Sunday’s game beat up on the injury front. They should get some players back after a week off. Kevin O’Connell said J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Jackson, Blake Cashman and Michael Jurgens will return to practice next week.

McCarthy has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, and Wentz has gone 2-1 in his absence. Jackson had wrist surgery, and should be back next week. Cashman will be activated from injured reserve after dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Vikings are still expected to be without right tackle Brian O’Neill, who has a sprained MCL, and Andrew Van Ginkel, who has a neck injury.

Vikings’ schedule

What's next:

The Vikings have a brutal four-game stretch coming out of their bye week. They host the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 19, then travel to the L.A. Chargers on a short week for Thursday Night Football. They then face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 2, and host the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 9.