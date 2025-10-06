Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy will return to practice after bye week

The Brief Kevin O'Connell said Monday J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Jackson, Blake Cashman and Michael Jurgens will return to practice after the bye week. McCarthy has missed three games with an ankle injury. Carson Wentz has gone 2-1 over that stretch, and is now dealing with a left shoulder injury. O'Connell said he didn't see Will Reichard's 51-yard field goal that missed wide right, and might have hit a cable connected to a camera tracking the football.



The Minnesota Vikings are back from London, and Kevin O’Connell addressed reporters on Monday at TCO Performance Center.

Kevin O’Connell’s Gophers’ sweatshirt

What we know:

O’Connell did so sporting a Minnesota wrestling hooded sweatshirt, though we don’t know why. He was not asked about it during the 18 minutes he spent at the podium.

J.J. McCarthy returning to practice

Why you should care:

O’Connell said quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be on the practice field when the Vikings return from their bye week next Wednesday. O’Connell didn’t make if official, but definitely made it sound like McCarthy will be starting on Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.

He’s missed the last three games with an ankle injury, and Carson Wentz has gone 2-1 in his absence. Wentz himself is dealing with a left shoulder injury and felt sore in the facility on Monday. O’Connell said McCarthy will start his ramp up process this week.

"We’ll get him some extensive work as a lead into next week. I anticipate his workload building up. I’m encouraged about where he’s at right now," O’Connell said.

The Vikings will also open the 21-day window for Blake Cashman, who has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Donovan Jackson will return after having wrist surgery, and Michael Jurgens will rejoin the offensive line.

Kevin O’Connell didn’t see Will Reichard field goal

What they're saying:

A lot of the talk after Sunday’s Vikings’ win was about Will Reichard’s 51-yard field goal with 9:46 to play that drifted wide right. It would’ve tied the game at the time. A replay shows the football may have hit a cable holding up a camera. If the officiating crew saw it live, the play would’ve been blown dead and Reichard gets another try.

Instead, the Vikings’ defense had to get another stop, and Wentz eventually hit Jordan Addison for the game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds left. It was Reichard’s first miss of the season.

"I did not see it in the moment. I would defer to the league on that one. He told me he thought he hit it well, and he doesn’t end up that far offline historically," O’Connell said. "Not really sure what to say on that one."

Cam Akers’ trick play touchdown

Dig deeper:

O’Connell went to his bag of tricks for the Vikings’ first touchdown of the day. Cam Akers took a direct snap and appeared to be running when he took two steps back and lofted a pass to Josh Oliver, who went 31 yards untouched for a score.

"Cam has always been a guy I know could throw the football. What makes Cam so unique, that was really his one play on offense and he executes it perfectly," O’Connell said. "He threw for 3,000 yards as a high school quarterback. Just ask Cam, he’ll tell you."