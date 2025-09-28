Vikings' 4th quarter comeback falls short in 24-21 loss to Steelers in Ireland

article

The Brief A fourth quarter comeback for the Minnesota Vikings came up short in a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The Vikings are 2-2, and their streak of four straight international wins is over. The Vikings lost Brian O'Neill and Ryan Kelly to injuries in the game. Carson Wentz threw for 350 yards and two fourth quarter touchdowns, but had two interceptions and was sacked seven times with the offensive line depleted.



A fourth quarter rally for the Minnesota Vikings came up just short in a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The Vikings fall to 2-2 on the season, and their streak of four straight international wins is over.

Kevin O’Connell has some major issues to address with an offensive line depleted due to injuries. They lost both Brian O’Neill and Ryan Kelly on Sunday, with Donovan Jackson already out, and the Steelers’ defense took advantage.

The key sequence

How it happened:

The Vikings rallied from down 21-6 to get within 24-21, and had the ball with 1:02 to play, needing a field goal to force overtime. But Carson Wentz couldn’t get the Vikings to midfield for a Will Reichard try. A 4th-and-18 pass to Jordan Addison over the middle of the field fell incomplete. Even if he catches it for a first down, the Vikings likely didn’t have enough time to kill the clock, and the game would’ve ended.

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers strike early

What we know:

The Vikings had an early 3-0 lead after a Steelers’ fumble return for a touchdown was wiped away. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers answered with 14 points in a five-minute stretch. Kenneth Gainwell scored from 1-yard out to give the Steelers a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter, than early in the second quarter, Rodgers hit D.K. Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown, and the Vikings were down 14-3.

Vikings lose Brian O’Neill, Ryan Kelly to injury

Why you should care:

Sunday’s game turned after the Vikings’ opening possession ended in a Will Reichard field goal. Brian O’Neill went down with a knee injury, limped to the locker room and didn’t return. The Vikings also lost center Ryan Kelly to a concussion, his second of the season in less than four games.

With three starters out, Wentz was sacked seven times and intercepted twice on third down plays. Jackson is out until after the bye week with a wrist injury that required surgery.

Rodgers, Steelers carve up Vikings defense

Dig deeper:

The Vikings were linked to Rodgers in the offseason, and he showed Sunday he still has it.

Rodgers was 18-of-22 for 200 yards and a touchdown. He got help in the run game, with Kenneth Gainwell going for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 9 carries. His second score of the day gave the Steelers a 21-6 lead late in the third quarter, effectively putting the Steelers in control.

Carson Wentz struggles under pressure

The backstory:

Wentz is the quarterback until J.J. McCarthy’s ankle can heal, but the Vikings are probably hoping that happens sooner rather than later. Wentz faced pressure most of the afternoon and was 30-of-46 for 350 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions while being sacked seven times.

Wentz hit Zavier Scott and Jalen Nailor for fourth quarter touchdowns to keep the game close. Wentz’s struggles before the fourth quarter can largely be put on the offensive line. We’ll see if McCarthy returns to practice next week, or if they wait until after the bye week.

Vikings head to London

What's next:

The Vikings are the first team in NFL history to play international games in consecutive weeks. They’ll try to right the ship next Sunday, against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur in London.