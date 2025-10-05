Minnesota Vikings break out trick play to score TD over Browns

article

The Brief The Vikings are playing the Cleveland Browns in an early morning game in Minnesota on Sunday. Minnesota went down early, allowing the Browns rookie quarterback to score a touchdown. The Vikings dusted off a halfback to score a touchdown to even the score.



Trailing in the first quarter, the Minnesota Vikings broke out a trick play to even up the score in London against the Cleveland Browns.

Browns score off Vikings fumble

The backstory:

After Jordan Mason fumbled the ball on the Vikings' first drive of the game, Quinshon Judkins busted a long run, putting Cleveland in position to score a touchdown.

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was named the starter this past week, tossed a one-yard pass to tight end Harold Fannin to get across the goal line.

Down 7-0 early, the Vikings mounted a long drive, which became longer due to penalties, from their own 18-yard line. After a 20-yard toss to Jalen Nailor, the Vikings got down to Cleveland's 32-yard line.

Vikings trick play results in touchdown

What we know:

It was at this point that Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell worked some magic.

The Vikings snapped the ball directly to back up running back Cam Akers, who sprinted wide right, then reared back and threw a fairly tight spiral pass to tight end Josh Oliver.

Oliver was wide open inside the 20-yard line and was able to outrun pursuing defenders and score the touchdown, tying the game for Minnesota.