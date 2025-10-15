Vikings-Eagles: How to watch the game on FOX 9

The Brief The Vikings host the Eagles on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. The game will be broadcast on FOX 9. Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 9:30 a.m.



The Minnesota Vikings will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a game you can watch on FOX 9.

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 9:30-11 a.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.

Then, after the game, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL. Plus, Sunday night, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.