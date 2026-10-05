Vikings: Donovan Jackson has torn meniscus, likely out for season

The Brief The Vikings are 4-0 after beating the Miami Dolphins 15-10, but could be without two starting offensive linemen at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Donovan Jackson suffered a torn meniscus, and will likely miss the rest of the season. Christian Darrisaw is in the concussion protocol. Kyler Murray completed 13 of his final 14 passes after a slow start, and is making progress in the Vikings' offense.



The Minnesota Vikings take a 4-0 record to the New Orleans this Sunday, and they could be without two starting offensive linemen against the Saints.

Kevin O’Connell gives injury updates

What we know:

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday left guard Donovan Jackson suffered a torn meniscus that will require surgery, and his regular season is likely over. Jackson got injured during the first half against the Dolphins with a knee injury, and did not return.

Jackson had made 18 starts on the offensive line after being the Vikings’ first round pick in 2025, and was coming into his own.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is also in the concussion protocol. He suffered a neck injury in the first half, and showed concussion symptoms, but cleared the protocol. Darrisaw returned to the game briefly before exiting in the second half.

What we don't know:

Joe Huber and Caleb Tiernan would be in line to replace Jackson and Darrisaw. It’s a big blow to an offense looking to establish the run, and protect Kyler Murray.

Could Eric Wilson face discipline?

The backstory:

Vikings’ linebacker Eric Wilson had an unintentional collision with official Adrian Hill during Sunday’s game. Hill immediately got up, got in Wilson’s face and yelled at him to get back to Minnesota’s huddle.

Wilson was engaged with Ollie Gordon on the play, and didn’t realize he had knocked into Hill. The NFL likes to take a stand on contact with officials, but it’s unlikely Wilson will be disciplined by the league. Wilson even extended his arms after the play, offering to help Hill get back on his feet.

"I saw it today. I just think it’s one of those situations in a high-energy moment. Stuff like that can happen, I don’t have any major concerns," O’Connell said. "Adrian is a really good official. I think that was just a fast moment that happened, and we can put it behind us."

The NFL announced Monday Hill has been suspended one game for unprofessional conduct towards a player.

Progress for Kyler Murray

Why you should care:

The Vikings got the win and a 4-0 start, but fans are impatient about the quarterback situation. Kyler Murray got off to a rough start Sunday, and the Vikings didn’t have an offensive touchdown for the second time in four games this season.

Murray was able to engineer five scoring drives that all ended in Will Reichard field goals. After a slow start, he finished 27-of-37 for 247 yards despite being sacked four times, and facing consistent pressure. He completed 13 of his last 14 passes, an encouraging sign going forward.

O’Connell noted out of Murray’s ten incompletions, three were drops and six were throwaways.

"I was very encouraged by the way Kyler finished the football game. But we do need to score more points and finish those drives with touchdowns," O’Connell said. "We’re going to keep spending a ton of time together, keep carving and shaping this thing to put him in the best situations."

The Vikings are at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a noon game you can watch on FOX 9.