Vikings announce dates for OTAs, mini camp at TCO Performance Center

The Brief The Vikings have announced dates for organized team activities, rookie mini camp and mandatory mini camp. OTAs are voluntary. Mandatory mini camp in June is the last series of workouts before the team gets time off ahead of training camp.



The Minnesota Vikings started their offseason workout program last week. We now have dates for their workouts leading up to the start of training camp in late July.

Organized team activities

What we know:

The NFL and Vikings on Wednesday announced dates for organized team activities, which are not mandatory, and not every player attends. Here’s a look at the Vikings’ OTAs schedule:

May 27-28

May 30

June 2-3

June 5

June 16-18

Players who do show up for OTAs often have workout bonuses structured into their contract. OTAs are the time for many new players to build chemistry before the start of training camp. Players who aren’t at TCO Performance Center for OTAs often workout on their own to stay in shape for when they need to be back at practice.

The team held an offseason workout in front of media on Tuesday, where J.J. McCarthy threw passes publicly for the first time since injuring his right knee last August. He says he's ready to be the 2025 starting quarterback.

When is rookie mini camp?

Why you should care:

The Vikings will host rookie mini camp at TCO Performance Center May 9-11. That will feature the team’s five new draft picks, including top draft choice Donovan Mitchell. The team’s undrafted college free agents will also practice, and the team will have selected invites trying to get a spot in training camp.

When is mandatory mini camp?

Timeline:

The Vikings are hosting mandatory mini camp June 10-12 at TCO Performance Center. That series of workouts is required, and if players do not attend, they are subject to fines by the NFL.

It’s also the last set of workouts before players get six weeks off for the summer. The Vikings reconvene for the start of training camp, typically at the end of July.