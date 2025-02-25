Vikings address QB situation at NFL Combine: ‘We have options’

The Brief Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke Tuesday at the NFL Combine about the Vikings QB situation. Sam Darnold can enter free agency on March 12 if the Vikings don't use the franchise tag on him by March 4. J.J. McCarthy is on pace to be ready for the offseason workout program after suffering a meniscus injury in his preseason debut.



Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah both spoke with reporters on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As you would expect, there was a lot of talk about the 2025 quarterback situation. From what they had to say, it’s feeling more like Sam Darnold has played his last snap with the Vikings. He’s eligible to become a free agent on March 12, and if they want to use the franchise tag, they have to do it by March 4.

What they did not do Tuesday was commit to working something out with Darnold for him to be the 2025 starter, and that could be telling.

"We’re still in that place where we’re having all these discussions. Every option is afforded to us," Adofo-Mensah said. "When we did the move originally, we wanted to create optionality. Part of the optionality was believing and betting on a guy who was young, talented. We’re now in a position now where we have options."

"We’re evaluating the short-term and long-term aspect of it, it’s still early in the offseason process," O’Connell said.

Darnold’s season

By the numbers:

What Darnold accomplished in 2024 can’t be overlooked, and it probably saved his career. He led the Vikings to a career-high 14 wins. He set single-season career-highs in passing yards (4,319) and touchdowns (35). He earned a Pro Bowl selection, and got his first playoff start.

But his last two games, both losses, also left a lot to be desired. It also makes the decision to not use the $40 million franchise tag on him a lot easier, and let him test free agency.

Adofo-Mensah said it’s important to not overreact to either the highs or the lows.

"I was telling my staff if I could’ve thought of a brain teaser, an experiment to think through, that would’ve been a pretty tough one. Pro Bowl quarterback, win all those games and then you lose to two teams twice. That was the core of our offseason, really thinking through that holistically," Adofo-Mensah said. "Not trying to be overweighted by those eight quarters, but not underweighting those last two games. He played a lot of good football for us."

The Vikings are going to let the process play out, it appears.

"I’ve had great dialogue with Sam from the time the season ended to up until very, very recently. This process is going to play out both short-term and long-term for the Minnesota Vikings, and Sam is in a position where the NFL thinks he can play quarterback at a high level, so that’s a really good thing," O’Connell said. "We’ll see where it goes from here."

McCarthy ready for offseason program?

What we know:

If the Vikings move on from Darnold, that should pave the way for McCarthy to be the 2025 starter. O’Connell said all signs point to him being ready for the team’s offseason workout plan in April.

McCarthy had two touchdown passes in his preseason debut before suffering a meniscus injury in his right knee. He’s returned to the field in his rehab process and is throwing. The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 spot in the NFL Draft last year, and he’s been very involved in meetings and learning the playbook throughout his rehab.

"J.J. has got his sights set on that offseason program start date and getting off to a great start there," O’Connell said.

Christian Darrisaw update

What we know:

O’Connell said left tackle Christian Darrisaw is "doing really well" in his rehab from suffering a torn ACL during Thursday Night Football at the L.A. Rams. He did not offer a timetable for Darrisaw’s return, or if he’ll be ready for offseason workouts.

"He was playing as well as anybody in football through those first six weeks. It was a huge loss," O’Connell said.