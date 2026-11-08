Upper Deck Golf experience returns to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2027

The Brief Upper Deck Golf will return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 12-13, 2027. Tee times run from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Feb. 12-13, 2027, according to organizers. Fans can join a VIP waitlist at upperdeckgolfing.com/usbankstadium for early access to tee times.



A 9-hole golf course is coming back to U.S. Bank Stadium for two days in February 2027.

Upper Deck Golf at U.S. Bank Stadium

What we know:

According to U.S. Bank Stadium and Upper Deck Golf, the event will turn the stadium into an indoor golf experience on Feb. 12-13, 2027. Players will hit from the upper deck to custom greens on the field below, and organizers said the round starts and ends in a clubhouse festival atmosphere with music, cold drinks, food and golf challenges.

Upper Deck Golf has previously been at U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field. TopGolf, a similar concept, has been at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Local perspective:

Organizers said players will complete a 9-hole round around the upper deck of the stadium. Each participant will get a complimentary set of golf balls and a scorecard to track results at each stop.

Winners in the putting, chipping and closest-to-the-pin challenges will be eligible for special prizes. Upper Deck Golf also describes the event as part of a series held inside stadiums and ballparks across the country.

Packages, tee times and gear rules

How it works:

Standard registration includes the 9-hole round, golf balls and access to the clubhouse bar and festival area, according to organizers. Premium registration adds extra mulligan balls and free entry to the driving, putting and closest-to-the-pin challenges, while VIP includes all of that plus a complimentary meal and beverage item.

Timeline:

Tee times will be available from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Feb. 12-13, 2027, at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans can book individually or in groups of any size, and waitlist members will get access before tee times go on sale to the general public.

What we don't know:

The announcement did not include pricing details or a general public on-sale date. Organizers said standard clubs will be available at each tee box, guests can bring their own clubs and drivers and fairway metals will not be allowed inside the stadium for safety reasons.