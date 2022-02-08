University of Minnesota COVID-19 vaccine mandate for sports ending Wednesday

article

The University of Minnesota announced on Tuesday it will not extend its COVID-19 mandate past Wednesday for fans to attend Gophers’ sporting events.

The school put a policy in place on Jan. 26, requiring those attending campus and athletic events with at least 200 people to have either proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. The mandate is set to expire on Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, having proof of vaccine or negative test is no longer required to attend Gophers’ events. The University’s face covering policy remains in effect, meaning all fans and guests attending an indoor Gophers’ sporting event must wear a face covering unless they’re eating or drinking.

The COVID-19 mandate could also soon be lifted in Minneapolis and/or St. Paul. Fox 9 has learned the City of St. Paul, which has the mandate in place for bars and restaurants through the end of February, has plans to end it as early as this week.

The mandate is in effect for Minnesota Wild games at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild’s next scheduled home game is Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey says he hopes to lift Minneapolis’ vaccine mandate for dine-in restaurants as soon as evidence supports the decision. The end of the week is a possibility, but he wants to review data with the experts.

The Minnesota Timberwolves start a four-game road trip Tuesday night at Sacramento. The Wolves’ next home game is scheduled for Feb. 15 against the Charlotte Hornets.