Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Douglas County
13
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

UConn dominates San Diego State in national championship

By Mark Anderson
Published 
Updated 10:43PM
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
Associated Press
UConn-Huskies.jpg article

Alex Karaban #11 of the Connecticut Huskies and teammates celebrate a three-point basket at the end of the first half against the Miami Hurricanes on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - UConn topped off an impressive March Madness run on Monday night, clamping down early and breaking it open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Huskies (31-8), who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, only to see the Aztecs (32-7) trim the lead to five with 5:19 left. Bur Jordan Hawkins (xx points) answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and the only drama left was whether UConn would cover the 7 1/2-point spread and go 6-for-6 with double-digit wins.

Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State, which came up one win shy in this, its first trip to the Final Four.