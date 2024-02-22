Top OL prospect Joe Alt trains in MN for NFL Combine

Minnesota native Joe Alt is considered by many to be the best offensive line prospect in this year's NFL Draft.

Last week, FOX 9 caught up with Alt as he returned home from Notre Dame to train for the NFL Combine. His combine performance could determine where he goes during the NFL Draft in April.

The former Totino-Grace player turned Notre Dame Fighting Irish lineman is expected to go in the top ten of the draft and many analysts have him as the first offensive lineman to be drafted.

Click above to hear more from Alt as he prepares for the biggest day of his life.