Tom Izzo after beating Gophers: ‘They will come into next year as the favorites’

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball season came to an end on Thursday in a 77-67 loss to Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center.

The Gophers’ season ends with an 18-14 record, barring an invitation to the NIT. They also lost three straight and five of their last six to end the season, but Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was highly-complimentary of Minnesota after the game.

"Ben Johnson has done an unbelievable job this year. Minnesota could be the No. 1 team in the league next year," Izzo said. "If Minnesota holds this team together they will come into next year as one of the favorites, if not the favorite."

Izzo is a legendary coach and is one of the most highly-respected names in college basketball. Johnson and the Gophers made definite progress in Year 3. Minnesota’s nine regular season Big Ten wins more than in Johnson’s first two seasons combined (6). Their 18 wins is the most he’s had in a regular season in three years.

It’s a big "if" for the Gophers to return a majority of their roster, in the age of the NCAA transfer portal and name, image and likeness to get college athletes paid. That starts with second-team All-Big Ten forward Dawson Garcia, who could pursue professional opportunities if he doesn’t use his final year of eligibility. Pharrel Payne would be a junior, and their starting backcourt of Elijah Hawkins and Mike Mitchell Jr. should return. Cam Christie was also a reliable scorer in his freshman year. Parker Fox has one year left, if he chooses to use it.

Those conversations will start as early as next week, and will shape the direction the team goes moving forward.