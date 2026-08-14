Timberwolves will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 21 jersey at Feb. 28 game

The Brief The Minnesota Timeberwolves announced they will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 21 jersey. Garnett's jersey will be retired after the Timerwolves-Celtics game on February 28, 2027. The Timberwolves will hold five KG Theme Nights during the 2026-27 season.



The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Friday that they will retire Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett's No. 21 jersey next season.

Timberwolves to retire Kevin Garnett jersey number

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The Timberwolves will officially hang Garnett's No. 21 jersey in the rafters at Target Center on Feb. 28 following the game against the Boston Celtics.

Garnett will be just the second player in franchise history to have his number retired. His former teammate Malik Sealy's No. 2 jersey was retired following his death in 2000.

Garnett was drafted fifth overall by Minnesota in the 1995 NBA Draft. He spent 14 seasons with the Timberwolves, earning the 2004 NBA MVP award. He led the Wolves through the second-most successful era in franchise history.

Garnett returned to the Timberwolves last December as team ambassador under new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. He returned to Target Center for the first time since 2018 for the April 6 game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

KG Theme Nights

What's next:

In celebration of Garnett's jersey retirement, the Timberwolves will also hold several "KG Theme Nights" over the course of the 2026-27 season. At each theme night, the Timberwolves will give away a commemorative KG figurine. There will also be an exclusive T-shirt available at Jersey Retirement Night on Feb. 28 along with limited-edition KG merchandise.

Draft Night — Dec. 16 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN: A celebration of the night the Timberwolves selected Garnett with the fifth overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, forever changing the course of the franchise.

All-Star MVP Night — Jan. 29 vs. Charlotte Hornets, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN: A celebration of Garnett’s unforgettable performance in the 2003 NBA All-Star Game, when he tallied 37 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals to earn All-Star Game MVP honors.

Jersey Retirement Night — Feb. 28 vs. Boston Celtics: The defining moment of the season-long celebration as the Timberwolves officially retire Garnett’s No. 21 jersey and raise it to the rafters at Target Center.

NBA MVP Night — March 14 vs. Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m.: A celebration of Garnett’s remarkable 2003-04 NBA MVP season, the first and only NBA MVP season in Timberwolves history.

Western Conference Finals Night — March 28 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. on NBC: A celebration of Garnett’s iconic scorer’s table moment and the Timberwolves’ historic run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2003-04 season.

TIMBERWOLVES SCHEDULE RELEASED: 27 national TV games, home opener set for Oct. 25