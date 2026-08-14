Minneapolis break-ins leave 34 vehicles damaged

The Brief Minneapolis police say 34 vehicles were damaged when a man used a flashlight to break into them. The break-ins reportedly happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday. No arrests have been announced.



Minneapolis police are investigating a string of break-ins that left 34 vehicles damaged.

34 vehicles damaged in Minneapolis

By the numbers:

Officers say they responded to the 700 block of 1st Street North just after 2 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a man who arrived in a white sedan using a flashlight to break into vehicles.

Police reportedly found multiple vehicles that had been broken into, but could not locate the suspect.

The Minneapolis Police Department shared this data on the break-ins:

700 block 1st Street North — (10 vehicles damaged)

600 block 5th Street North — (7 vehicles damaged)

900 block 3rd Street North — (5 vehicles damaged)

600 block 4th Street North — (5 vehicles damaged)

Area of Marquette Ave and 10th Street South — (7 vehicles damaged)

What's next:

Investigators say they are "using identifiable trends occurring across the city to deploy extra patrol and other measures."