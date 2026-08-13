Timberwolves 2026-27 schedule: 27 national TV games, home opener set for Oct. 25

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves open the 2026-27 season on the road against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Minnesota hosts its first-ever Christmas Day home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team will be featured in 27 nationally televised games and will announce Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement celebration details on Thursday, Aug. 14.



The Minnesota Timberwolves have revealed their 2026-27 regular season schedule, including a historic Christmas Day home game and a packed lineup of national TV appearances.

Timberwolves set for milestone season opener, home debut

What we know:

The Timberwolves kick off the season on the road against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, marking the first time the franchise has opened the regular season against Miami and the fourth straight season starting away from home. Minnesota’s home opener is set for Sunday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. against the Toronto Raptors.

The team has won 10 straight home openers and 13 of their last 14 since the 2013-14 season. The Timberwolves will play 80 regular season games, with two additional games to be announced after the Emirates NBA Cup Group Stage and Quarterfinals in December. Minnesota will host its first-ever Christmas Day game at Target Center, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

This marks the Wolves’ fifth Christmas Day appearance and third in a row.

Kevin Garnet jersey retirement

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves will also make a major announcement on Thursday, Aug. 14 about the upcoming jersey retirement celebration for Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett. The home schedule highlights include match-ups against the defending NBA Champion New York Knicks on Thursday, Nov. 19, the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 18, the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 27, and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 13.

The Wolves will enjoy a franchise-record eight-game homestand from Nov. 8-23 and a season-long four-game road trip from April 4-9.

The backstory:

The Timberwolves’ schedule continues a trend of high-profile games and national attention, with 27 nationally televised match-ups this season. The team is coming off a strong run of home opener wins and has made consecutive Christmas Day appearances.

Minnesota will play four Group Play games in the Emirates NBA Cup 2026, starting at home against the LA Clippers on Friday, Oct. 30. The Wolves are in West Group B with the Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Thunder. This season, Minnesota will play 13 back-to-back sets, matching last year’s total. The schedule by month includes: October (7 games), November (14), December (12), January (16), February (10), March (15), April (6).

By day of the week, the Wolves will play most frequently on Fridays and Sundays. The Timberwolves will also play the same opponent in consecutive games on four occasions, including two matchups with the Lakers in December and April.

Big picture view:

With more than two dozen national TV games and marquee match-ups throughout the season, the Timberwolves are positioned for a season in the spotlight. The schedule features historic firsts, including the Christmas Day home game and the longest homestand in franchise history.