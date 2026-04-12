Timberwolves welcome Kevin Garnett back to Target Center

The Brief For the first time in eight years, Kevin Garnett is back at Target Center Sunday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans to close out the regular season. Garnett spent 14 seasons with the Timberwolves, earning the 2004 NBA MVP award. Garnett will be honored at the game, which also includes a halftime performance by Montell Jordan.



The Minnesota Timberwolves conclude the 2025-26 regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center Sunday night, and one of the greatest players in franchise history will be back in the building.

Kevin Garnett returns

The backstory:

For the first time since 2018, the Timberwolves are welcoming back Kevin Garnett to Target Center. Garnett was named a team ambassador under new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, and will be recognized at Sunday night’s game.

The reunion will feature in-game moments, in-game experiences, giveaways, a halftime performance from Montell Jordan, and several of KG's former teammates will join the festivities. It’s also Fan Appreciation Night at Target Center.

"I can’t wait to come home," Garnett said after the team announced his return on April 3. "Coming back for me is about what’s next. I’ve spent time with Marc and Alex, and you can feel the difference. The energy is real. The vision is real. They’re building something that lasts, with a team on the court that’s hungry to win. I’m excited to be back in the building with the fans. Minnesota, let’s go!"

Timberwolves' coach Chris Finch shared his best Garnett memory before Sunday night's game. Just before his introductory news conference in 2021, they had a "Finch 21" jersey for him to hold up before it was quickly changed by a team staffer.

"You learn the impact right away and knowing the history growing up as a fan, seeing what they were able to do here. My very first day on the job and going to my press conference, we had the shirt ready to go that coach holds up and somebody snatched it out my hands at the last moment. It said, ‘Finch 21.’ There’s only one player who’s ever going to wear 21 here, so they didn’t think that would be a good look," Finch said. "Right then and there, I learned where I stood relative to Kevin Garnett."

Honoring KG

Why you should care:

Garnett will be honored by the Wolves during the 2026-27 NBA season, and will hang his No. 21 jersey in the rafters. Details on this ceremony have not yet been announced.

He was drafted fifth overall by Minnesota in the 1995 NBA Draft. He spent 14 seasons with the Wolves, earning the 2004 NBA MVP award. He led the Timberwolves through the second-most successful era in franchise history.

The Timberwolves are repairing their relationship with the former star, after he had a tarnished relationship with previous owner Glen Taylor.

Timberwolves gear up for NBA Playoffs

What's next:

From a results standpoint, Sunday night’s regular season finale for the Timberwolves is meaningless. They’ve secured the No. 6 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs, and will face either the Denver Nuggets or L.A. Lakers in the first round of the postseason.

The Timberwolves are sitting Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu, Mike Conley Jr., Rudy Gobert and Bones Hyland.

The Timberwolves will start the NBA Playoffs on the road April 18. We wait to find out when, and where.