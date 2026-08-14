Firework debris impales kayaker's foot with 'arrow-type object' in northern Minnesota

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The Brief A man is recovering after debris from a firework impaled his foot with an "arrow-type object," authorities say. The man was kayaking at the time and the debris pierced his foot, pinning it to the kayak. Law enforcement say people were lighting fireworks from the shore and left the area after the man was struck.



The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an "arrow-type object" from a firework impaled a man's foot, pinning him to a kayak while he was fishing.

Firework debris impales man's foot

Image shared by FOX 21 shows the aftermath of a man's firework injury, which saw his foot impaled by an "arrow-type" object. (Supplied)

What we know:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of an arrow-like object impaling a man's foot about 9:48 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Authorities then responded to the Fish Lake Boat Landing in Fredenberg Township to assist a man who was struck by firework debris while he was fishing on a kayak.

The victim, Cory Hendrickson, told FOX 21 he was fishing for walleye when a group of people began lighting fireworks from the shore and launching them toward the lake.

"And then a matter of seconds later, I hear this noise in the air, and I had my headlamp, my red headlamp, and I looked up, and all of a sudden, the arrow came down right into impaled my foot, right into the bottom of my kayak," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said he screamed, and the group of people on the shore drove away. When he called 911, authorities told him to stay put until help could arrive.

The sheriff's office said Cory was struck in the foot "by what appeared to be a piece of firework debris", that pierced his foot and became lodged in the kayak.

"I could not lift my foot off my kayak. So they had to cut the top off the arrow, and then underneath my foot, they also had to cut in order for me to move my foot," said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson was then treated at the hospital and is expected to recover, but was sent home with a pair of crutches.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 had not been able to determine what kind of firework led to the injury.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office at 218-336-4350.