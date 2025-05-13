Expand / Collapse search
Timberwolves-Warriors Game 5: How to watch

Published  May 13, 2025 12:53pm CDT
Minnesota Timberwolves
Julius Randle (30) of Timberwolves in action against Buddy Hield (7) of Warriors during NBA Playoffs game 4 between Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on May 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California, United States.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images))

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals Wednesdsay night at Target Center.
    • It's an 8:30 p.m. tip on TNT. The Timberwolves lead the series 3-1 and have the Warriors on the brink of elimination.
    • The Warriors are expected to provide an update on Steph Curry's hamstring injury some time before Game 5.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have the Golden State Warriors on the brink of elimination as the Western Conference Semifinals best-of-seven series heads back to Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Game 5 – How can I watch?

What we know:

The Timberwolves host the Warriors for Game 5 Wednesday night at Target Center. Tip-off time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. local time, and it will be broadcast on TNT. The game will likely start later than the scheduled time, with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics playing Game 5 in their series at 6 p.m.

The series

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves have a 3-1 lead on the Warriors, and need one more win to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year. The Timberwolves beat the Warriors 117-110 in Game 4 Monday night, behind 31 points from Julius Randle and 30 points from Anthony Edwards.

The game changed when Edwards made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half and get Minnesota within 60-58. The Timberwolves used a 17-0 run to win the third quarter 39-17, and got the win.

Steph Curry update

What they're saying:

The Timberwolves have taken advantage of Steph Curry being out of the Warriors’ lineup due to a hamstring strain suffered in Game 1. Team officials say he will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, but it’s highly unlikely he would be able to return for Game 5. The hope was he could give it a try by Game 6, if it gets that far, with a four-day break in between those games.

Curry might try to force his way into Game 5, with the Warriors’ season on the line.

Western Conference bracket

Dig deeper:

On the other side of the bracket, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are tied 2-2. Game 5 of that series is Tuesday night, and the winner is one game away from closing out the series. Game 6 is Thursday night.

If the Timberwolves can close out the Warriors Wednesday night, they would hope for that series to go seven games and get some rest before facing either the Thunder or the Nuggets for the chance to go to the NBA Finals.

