Timberwolves get 117-110 Game 4 win over Warriors to take 3-1 series lead

article

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 117-110 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Julius Randle led Minnesota with 31 points. Anthony Edwards had 30 points, including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer at the end of the first half that was a catalyst for the second half. Minnesota won the third quarter 39-17 to take control. The Timberwolves can advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year with a win at Target Center in Game 5 Wednesday night, while Steph Curry continues to deal with a hamstring strain.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year.

Behind big nights from Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 117-110 in Game 4 Monday night at Chase Center. The Timberwolves take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, and can close it out Wednesday night at Target Center.

An Edwards buzzer-beater to end the first half was the catalyst.

The big play

Anthony Edwards buzzer beater:

With the Timberwolves trailing 60-55 late in the first half, Edwards hit a 3-pointer from about 30 feet over Gary Payton II and Draymond Green at the buzzer. They trailed 60-58 at the half, but the momentum from the shot carried over into the third quarter.

The Timberwolves, fueled by Edwards, went on a 17-0 run in the frame and won the quarter 39-17 to lead 97-77 and take control. Their 22-point advantage in the third quarter is the largest margin in the playoffs in franchise history.

Edwards talked about both his and Chris Finch's message to the team at half that led to their big third quarter.

What they're saying:

"At halftime, coach came in and just said we’re playing like we already won the series. I didn’t like how we were playing overall, and I didn’t like how I was playing individually, so I knew I had to pick it up," Edwards said. "I told them we only got two wins, I’ve never seen a series end 2-1. I told them we got to get two more wins and right now we’re playing like we already got four wins. We’re playing like they’re going to lay down. Knowing this team, knowing their head coach, they’re never going to lay down. We had to figure it out because if we would’ve kept playing like that, we would’ve lost tonight."

Big nights for Randle, Edwards

Why you should care:

Randle had a triple-double, the third in Timberwolves’ playoff history, in Saturday’s Game 3 win. Monday night, Randle had 31 points, five rebounds and three assists. Edwards had 30 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Jaden McDaniels added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 points off the bench.

Game 5 Wednesday

What's next:

The Timberwolves now have the Warriors on the brink of elimination, and all Steph Curry can do is sit and watch from the bench with a strained hamstring. Minnesota can close out the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year with a win in Game 5 Wednesday night at Target Center.