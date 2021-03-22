Tickets for early-season Twins games go on sale March 25

The Minnesota Twins announced that single-game tickets for their first 17 scheduled home games of the 2021 season, from the April 8 Home Opener through May 6, will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25.

The tickets will be available online or through the MLB Ballpark app. There will be a limit of four tickets per person for the April 8 Home Opener, and 20 per person for each of the other 16 games through May 6.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the Twins will open the 2021 season with a maximum capacity of 10,000 fans per game at Target Field. The Twins will seat guests in "pods" of exactly two or four contiguous seats only, with a minimum distance of six feet between pods in all directions. Sales are restricted to one ticket purchaser per pod.

The 2021 home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 8 vs. the Seattle Mariners, with a 3:10 p.m. first pitch from Target Field. Minnesota’s season-opening homestand includes two more games with Seattle (April 10 and 11) and a four-game set with the Boston Red Sox from April 12-15. The Twins return to Target Field for a three-game weekend series vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates from April 23-25, while the final homestand available during this initial on-sale is April 30-May 6, a seven-game stretch against the Kansas City Royals (three games) and Texas Rangers (four games).

In all limited-capacity scenarios, existing Twins season ticket holders will receive priority access to tickets each month. Remaining inventory will be made available to the general public on a month-by-month basis. A ticket on-sale date for Twins home games scheduled for after May 6 will be announced in April.

This year, the Twins are offering preferred game day parking for Target Field event attendees in Ramps A & B and the Hawthorne Ramp throughout the 2021 season. Fans can reserve their spot, and pay in advance, via ParkWhiz.