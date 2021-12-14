Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time 3-point record

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 1:23 PM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
8
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
High Wind Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
High Wind Warning
from WED 4:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 PM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pope County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stevens County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time 3-point record

By Michael McLaughlin
Published 
Updated 6:58PM
NBA
KTVU FOX 2
GettyImages-1359045265.jpg article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on

Expand

Stephen Curry broke the NBA record for most three-pointers in a career on Tuesday.

Curry drained the 2,974th three-pointer of his career as the Golden State Warriors played the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. It was his second three of the game.

The previous record had been held by Ray Allen. Curry surpassed Allen while playing in 511 fewer games, according to ESPN. Curry is in his 13th season while Allen played in 18.

The Warriors shared footage of Curry making the historic basket on Twitter.

Curry nailed the three as the Knicks' Alec Burks unsuccessfully contested the shot with a hand in Curry's face.

Ticket prices for the game at the Garden had spun out of control for a chance to see Curry break the record. One estimate showed that the average ticket cost $1,334, although other ticket vendors, like StubHub, listed the average ticket price far lower at $476.

Curry's inevitable march to long-range supremacy in the NBA had been building interest in recent weeks with more fans and pundits keeping a close eye on Curry's numbers.