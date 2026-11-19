The Brief The Minnesota Twins on Wednesday signed catcher Ryan Jeffers and pitcher Sonny Gray within hours of each other. Gray spoke with reporters on Thursday via Zoom, and said he wouldn't have returned to the Twins if he didn't think they could win and make a playoff run. Gray helped the Twins end an 18-game playoff losing streak in 2023, when they eliminated the Toronto Blue Jays.



We don’t yet know if Major League Baseball will have a regular season in 2027, but the Minnesota Twins made a couple of splash moves on Wednesday.

Twins sign Ryan Jeffers, Sonny Gray

What we know:

Within hours of each other, Ryan Jeffers accepted a qualifying offer to return to the Twins for the 2027 season on a one-year deal worth $23 million.

Soon after, the Twins announced they signed pitcher Sonny Gray two a two-year contract, with an option for a third season. The deal is worth $55 million.

Signing Gray gives the Twins three legitimate starting pitchers, with Pablo Lopez coming off elbow surgery and Joe Ryan.

"This is a really exciting week for our organization and a chance to add two high-impact adds for the Twins and a great way to start this offseason. These guys were two of our top targets entering the offseason, couldn’t be more thrilled with that outcome," Twins GM Derek Zoll said over Zoom on Thursday.

Sonny Gray wants to win in Minnesota

Why you should care:

Gray spent about 30 minutes with reporters over Zoom on Thursday, and made it very clear his goal is to win with the Twins. They haven’t been a playoff team since he left after the 2023 season, when the Twins ended an 18-game playoff losing streak and eliminated the Toronto Blue Jays.

"You have those memories, right? For sure, I was here when it was good. I saw it good, and I just don’t see us being that far away from being there again. Every year is different, those were special times. Target Field was packed, fans are very into the game and that’s a feeling that you don’t forget," he said.

Gray spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Twins and was 16-13 in 56 starts with a 2.90 earned run average and 300 strikeouts over 303 2/3 innings.

Gray’s addition to the 2027 roster, if there’s a season, gives the Twins a strong front half of the starting rotation. He finished fifth in American League Cy Young Award voting this past season with the Boston Red Sox, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 169 innings.

"I know pitching, I know how to pitch. I’m good at pitching. I enjoy pitching, I enjoy winning. There’s no way I would’ve come back to Minnesota if I didn’t think we could win. That’s just the honest truth," Gray said.

Will a 2027 season happen?

What we don't know:

The 2027 MLB regular season is in jeopardy as the current collective bargaining agreement between owners and the players’ association expires on Dec. 1.

MLB owners are insisting on a salary cap and floor system with a 50-50 revenue split and have stated they will not compromise on the issue. The MLBPA strongly opposes a salary cap.

MLB's latest proposal delays the salary cap and floor until the 2028 season, keeping the current system in place for 2027, so teams can adjust payrolls without disrupting current free agency.

The league pitched a $258.2 million salary cap and a $180.2 million floor (with teams able to dip to 90% of the floor in 2028, or $162.18 million, while meeting the floor over a three-year span).

MLB's proposal raises the minimum salary from $780,000 in 2026 to $1 million in 2027 for players with at least two years of service (and $900,000 for those under two years, plus Pre-Arbitration Bonus Program payouts).