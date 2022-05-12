Reports: Vikings to open 2022 season hosting Packers, host Patriots on Thanksgiving

article

The Minnesota Vikings and the NFL are announcing the 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night, but we’re already learning of some reported match-ups.

It includes opening the regular season at home against an NFC North Division rival, hosting a Thanksgiving night game and playing on Christmas Eve. The Vikings will host the Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the regular season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings also get a home game against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, a 7:20 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be the first time Minnesota plays at home on Thanksgiving after eight previous road games on the holiday. Five have been at the Lions, and the other three at Dallas. Their most recent Thanksgiving game was at Detroit in 2017, and at Dallas in 2000.

We also know the Vikings will play at the Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 for Monday Night Football, and they’ll face the New Orleans Saints Week 4 in London. The Vikings are reportedly hosting the New York Giants on Christmas Eve.

The Vikings will get nine home this season, Kevin O’Connell’s first as head coach.

Here’s an early look at the Vikings’ reported schedule.

Week 1, HOSTING PACKERS

Week 2, at Philadelphia (Monday Night Football)

Week 4: New Orleans Saints, at London

Week 12 – THANKSGIVING NIGHT VS PATRIOTS, 7:20

Week 16 – CHRISTMAS EVE HOSTING THE GIANTS, TIME TBA

WEEK 17 – at Packers NEW YEAR’S DAY

The Vikings' 2022 home opponents are the Packers, Bears, Lions, Cowboys, Giants, Jets, Patriots, Cardinals and Colts. The road opponents are the Packers, Bears, Lions, Eagles, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins and Saints.

Advertisement

The official schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. Thursday.