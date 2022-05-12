Expand / Collapse search
Reports: Vikings to open 2022 season hosting Packers, host Patriots on Thanksgiving

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

A performer runs with a flag before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  ((Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings and the NFL are announcing the 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night, but we’re already learning of some reported match-ups.

It includes opening the regular season at home against an NFC North Division rival, hosting a Thanksgiving night game and playing on Christmas Eve. The Vikings will host the Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the regular season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings announce London date on schedule, leadership meets with media

The Minnesota Vikings have announced a game in London against the New Orleans Saints as part of its 2022 schedule.

The Vikings also get a home game against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, a 7:20 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be the first time Minnesota plays at home on Thanksgiving after eight previous road games on the holiday. Five have been at the Lions, and the other three at Dallas. Their most recent Thanksgiving game was at Detroit in 2017, and at Dallas in 2000.

We also know the Vikings will play at the Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 for Monday Night Football, and they’ll face the New Orleans Saints Week 4 in London. The Vikings are reportedly hosting the New York Giants on Christmas Eve.

The Vikings will get nine home this season, Kevin O’Connell’s first as head coach.

Here’s an early look at the Vikings’ reported schedule.

  • Week 1, HOSTING PACKERS
  • Week 2, at Philadelphia (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 4: New Orleans Saints, at London
  • Week 12 – THANKSGIVING NIGHT VS PATRIOTS, 7:20
  • Week 16 – CHRISTMAS EVE HOSTING THE GIANTS, TIME TBA
  • WEEK 17 – at Packers NEW YEAR’S DAY

The Vikings' 2022 home opponents are the Packers, Bears, Lions, Cowboys, Giants, Jets, Patriots, Cardinals and Colts. The road opponents are the Packers, Bears, Lions, Eagles, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins and Saints.

The official schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. Thursday.