PJ Fleck Show: Gophers face uncertainty at QB heading to Penn State

The PJ Fleck Show continues this week on Fox 9, and the University of Minnesota football team looks to snap a two-game losing streak heading to Penn State.

The Gophers dropped to 4-2 on the season, and 1-2 in the Big Ten, after a 26-14 loss at Illinois last Saturday. They also lost quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarter after a hit to the head, and there’s uncertainty about his status for Saturday’s game against the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

PJ Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the loss at Illinois, and preview Saturday’s "White Out" at Beaver Stadium in front of more than 100,000 fans. Safety Jordan Howden also joins the show to talk about the defense, and Minnesota’s 4-2 start.

If Morgan can’t go, it’ll be either Cole Kramer or Athan Kaliakmanis at quarterback for the Gophers.

Penn State also faces some quarterback uncertainty, after Sean Clifford got injured during the second half of the Nittany Lions’ 41-17 loss at Michigan last week. The Gophers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak at Penn State. The last time the two teams met, Minnesota got a historic 31-26 win in 2019 that was part of an 11-2 season.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9.