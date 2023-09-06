P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers prepare for Eastern Michigan after beating Nebraska

The college football season is officially underway, and the P.J. Fleck Show enters Week 2 on Fox 9.

This week, P.J. Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about last week’s 13-10 opening win over Nebraska, and look ahead to Saturday’s non-conference opener against Eastern Michigan.

In his first game as a full-time starting quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis was 24-of-44 passing for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He hit Daniel Jackson for a game-tying touchdown on 4th-and-10 with 2:32 to play.

Minnesota’s defense rose to the occasion, forcing four Nebraska turnovers. Tyler Nubin intercepted Jeff Sims twice, Tre’Von Jones got an interception and Justin Walley forced a fumble that Aidan Gousby recovered. Nubin’s second interception came with about a minute to play, and set up the game-winning field goal for Dragan Kesich.

The Gophers host an Eastern Michigan team that won nine games last year, and opened the season with a 33-23 win over Howard. The game featured two kick returns for touchdowns for the Eagles.

Watch the video for full thoughts on the win over the Cornhuskers, and what to expect when facing Eastern Michigan Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.