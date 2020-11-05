P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers head to Illinois seeking first win

It’s Week 3 of the P.J. Fleck Show, and the Gophers are getting ready to face Illinois as both teams are looking for their first win of the season.

Minnesota is off to an 0-2 start after losing to Michigan 49-24 in its opener, then losing at Maryland last Friday 45-44 in overtime. Having to replace seven starters on defense from last year, the Gophers allowed 481 total yards and 42 points to Michigan. They followed that up with Maryland piling up 675 yards, and Taulia Tagovailoa accounting for five touchdowns.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCFBank Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

We learned on Thursday, after the show aired, that Minnesota will be without defensive coordinator Joe Rossi at Illinois on Saturday. Rossi tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and is working remotely while in quarantine. In his absence, Joe Harasymiak will call the defense.

Illinois is having its own COVID-19 issues, with as many as 14 players, coaches and staff out due to positive tests. That includes starting quarterback Brandon Peters. The Fighting Illini opened their season with a 45-7 loss at Wisconsin, then lost 31-24 to Purdue last week.

This week, Hobie Artigue, Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard talk with Fleck about the loss at Maryland, look at Illinois and talk about how COVID-19 is impacting both programs.

Advertisement

They also highlight special teams standout Preston Jelen, a Prior Lake native who blocked a punt against Michigan. Check out the P.J. Fleck Show before the Gophers face Maryland at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.