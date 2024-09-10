P.J. Fleck on Aidan Gousby interception: ‘How did he actually get it?’

The Brief The Gophers beat Rhode Island 48-0 for their first win of the 2024 season Aidan Gousby's second quarter interception was one of 4 turnovers on the day Gousby's highlight-reel play was his first career interception



The University of Minnesota football team is 1-1 on the season after a 48-0 win over Rhode Island last Saturday.

For the second straight game, a defensive takeaway keyed the Gophers’ start. The Rams appeared to complete a long pass in the second quarter, until Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby ripped the ball away from the receiver.

On his weekly FOX 9 show, P.J. Fleck talked about what was going on in his head during the play.

"I got to watch it as our fans got to watch it because you can’t see it from the side angle that we’re at. It kept playing on the jumbtron, so you’re doing everything you can to speak it into existence," Fleck said.

It was a remarkable play for Gousby’s first career interception. Minnesota turned it into seven points on Marcus Major’s 2-yard touchdown run. Fleck is still in awe of Gousby’s play, and says he can be next in line of great safeties in the program, a group that includes Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden and Tyler Nubin, who are now all in the NFL.

"How did he actually get it? What a catch, what a play, didn’t give up on the play which I absolutely love," Fleck said. "This is a young man who can play the game at a high level, he’s one of the next really good safeties here."

Whatt's next

The Gophers close out non-conference play against Nevada at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.