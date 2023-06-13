Olympic Gymnastic trials coming to Minnesota June 2024

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastic team trials will be coming to the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Sports and Events announced the news during a press conference Tuesday saying the trials are expected to take place at Target Center from June 27-30, 2024. Top athletes from around the country will compete for a spot to represent the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Minnesota Governor teased the idea of the Olympic trials coming to the Twin Cities after posting a tweet in May with Olympian and Minnesota native Suni Lee.

Lee won the women’s individual all-around gold medal during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. She also took home silver in the team contest and a bronze for the uneven bar.

Lee went on to compete for two seasons at Auburn University and announced in November 2022 that it would be her last collegiate season, so she could return to elite gymnastics and try to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

However, Lee announced on Twitter in April 2023 she was ending her final season early due to health issues with her Kidneys. The all-around champion said she still plans on pursuing her dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024.

Minnesota gymnast Shane Wiskus also competed in the Tokyo Olympics. The former University of Minnesota gymnast recently competed in the Pan American Championships in Medellín, Colombia. The U.S. took home the all-around medal and Wiskus placed second overall, according to USA Gymnastics.

The Olympic trials aren’t the only national sporting events coming to the Twin Cities. Other events include the 2024 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, 2024 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four, 2025 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.