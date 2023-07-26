Netflix to air series following USWNT during Women’s World Cup this fall

article

Fans will get an all-access look at the U.S. Women’s National Team’s quest for a three-peat at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Netflix will release a multi-episode docuseries this fall featuring the two-time World Cup champions.

The series is currently in production in New Zealand and Australia.

Emmy-winning director Rebecca Gitlitz will capture the players and coaches through their highs and lows during the tournament while tackling social issues, including racial diversity and LGBTQ+ rights and the team’s quest to win their third consecutive World Cup title.

Star players, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who recently announced that she’s playing in her final World Cup, 18-year-old rising star Alyssa Thompson and U.S. Women’s World Cup Team first-timers Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams, and Kristie Mewis are among the players appearing in the series.

Netflix shared in a release that more players will be announced at a later time.

