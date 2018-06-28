World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York
Members of the U.S. women's soccer team waved from floats as fans cheered during a victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Women's World Cup Victory Parade
Members of the U.S. women's soccer team waved from floats as fans cheered during a victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday. Click HERE for more coverage of the parade.
US soccer star Carli Lloyd sent message to critics with golf-clap celebration
FOX NEWS — Carli Lloyd knocked in the first of her two goals to help the U.S. defeat Chile on Sunday and after the first one, she celebrated with a resounding golf clap.
Soccer and beer at La Doña Cervecería
La Doña Cervecería is hosting the Women's World Cup Street Fair Sunday June 16.
Bud Light giving ALL of California free beers if Mexico beats Brazil & advances to quarterfinals
Bud Light announced on Twitter that everyone in California gets a free beer if Mexico beats Brazil on Monday in the World Cup and advances to the fifth game, the quarterfinals.
World Cup 2018: How the Minnesota Vikings adopted Iceland's iconic chant
Minnesota Vikings fans gave us an unforgettable moment in the 2018 NFL Playoffs: an entire stadium chanting “Skol” in unison, after the Vikings improbable win over the New Orleans Saints.