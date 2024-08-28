Netflix series featuring Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards debuts Oct. 9

article

Anthony Edwards is the latest Minnesota sports star to be featured in a docuseries on Netflix.

The Timberwolves star guard is part of the show "Starting 5" that will debut Oct. 9 and offer a behind-the-scenes look at Edwards and other NBA stars. The other players featured include Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum.

Edwards recently teamed up with James and Tatum as part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Paris. The show will feature 10 episodes.

Why it matters

Edwards is quickly becoming one of the faces of the NBA. He’s always entertaining behind a microphone, and signed a massive contract extension before this past season to stay in Minnesota. Edwards led the Timberwolves to their best regular season record in 20 years, and their first run to the Western Conference Finals since 2004.

The Timberwolves took Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he’s quickly become the face of the franchise.

A banner year for Edwards

Edwards played in 79 of the Timberwolves' 82 regular season games and led the team with 25.9 points per game. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He had probably the highlight of the year, putting John Collins on a poster with a dunk at Utah. He also had a chase down block at the Indiana Pacers to seal a critical victory. He was named an NBA All-Star and to the All-NBA Team.

He got a massive new shoe deal, but maybe most importantly, represtend his country on the way to a gold medal at the Summer Olympics.

Minnesota connections to Netflix

Edwards is the third Minnesota athlete to be featured on Netflix. Two years ago, former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was featured on the show "Quarterback." This past summer, Justin Jefferson was featured on "Receiver." The show not only highlights their talent in their sport, but also provides a behind-the-scenes look at life away from sports.

The show debuts Oct. 9.