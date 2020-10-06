More Gophers opt-outs coming? P.J. Fleck not offering specifics

article

The University of Minnesota football team opens the Big Ten season Oct. 24 against Michigan at TCF Bank Stadium. So what will the roster look like?

The short answer: We don’t know yet. We do know that star wide receiver Rashod Bateman is back. He received an NCAA waiver to reinstate his eligibility after opting out in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We also know as of Monday that receiver and punt/kick returner Demetrius Douglas will not be with the team this season. Douglas announced he is graduating in December and is stepping away from football to pursue the next chapter in his life.

Douglas may not be the only departure for the Gophers before they face the Wolverines. Coach P.J. Fleck declined to get into specifics on Monday.

“There’s probably going to be a few, but it’s small, small number,” Fleck said. “I think there’s going to be guys that opt out, guys that opt back in. I won’t get into the specifics of that because we’re still three weeks away from the game.”

One of the other names potentially in question is offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. Earlier this off-season, Dunlap put his name in the transfer portal. He was there about 24 hours before removing his name. The 6-5, 345-pound lineman was one of the top players of Fleck’s 2018 recruiting class. Dunlap started 12 games at right guard last season for the Gophers, and earned All-Big Ten Honorable mention honors as a redshirt freshman. He was part of an offensive line that helped Minnesota’s offense average 34 points per game (21st nationally), 432 yards per game (42nd nationally) and more than 178 rushing yards per game (46th nationally).

Fleck on Monday was also asked about the status of offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and linebacker Braelin Oliver. Faalele participated in spring practice after not playing in the Outback Bowl, and Oliver reportedly got hurt during spring football.

Fleck declined comment on both, and didn’t offer specifics on more potential players opting out due to COVID-19 concerns. The Big Ten's return-to-play plan includes strict health protocols and rapid testing to keep student-athletes as safe as possible.

Minnesota’s roster hasn’t been updated online since June, which would include many of the incoming freshman players. Fleck says there's a reason for that.

“I’m going to wait to be specific on who we talk about, whether opt in or opt out, to give people the proper time and not having names out there for people who have or haven’t so they can make the decision for themselves and not have added pressure from their name being out there,” Fleck said. “I don’t want that pressure on those student-athletes to be able to make that type of decision, I want them to do it for all the right reasons and the reasons that they have with their families.”

Minnesota, entering Fleck’s fourth season as head coach, is coming off an 11-2 season, its best in 115 years. The Gophers were ranked No. 19 in the AP preseason poll, and returned last week at No. 25 following the Big Ten’s plan to return, and Bateman’s return.

With Bateman back and Douglas out, the Gophers return eight starters from last year on offense. If Oliver can’t play, Minnesota has as many as eight impact players on defense to replace heading into 2020.