Minnetonka 8th grade football star Theo Brown leads comeback win over Blaine
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnetonka High School football team came back from down 21-0 to beat Blaine 26-21 Friday night in the Class 6A State Playoffs, with a huge contribution from an eighth-grader.
Minnetonka stuns Blaine 26-21
The backstory:
The Skippers were down 21-0 in the third quarter when the comeback started.
Theo Brown, the first eighth-grader in school history to play varsity football, hauled in a 37-yard touchdown to get Minnetonka within 21-14 with 9:53 to play.
He wasn’t done. Brown then scored a 60-yard touchdown on a slant over the middle to get the Skippers within 21-20 with 3:41 to play. Minnetonka completed the comeback with a short touchdown run with 23 seconds to play to advance in the 6A State Playoffs.
Brown is just an eighth-grader, but he’s already a budding star. He finished the game with eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Earlier this season, Brown had three catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 rivalry win over Wayzata.
6A State Playoffs
What's next:
Minnetonka advances to the Class 6A State Quarterfinals, where they’ll meet Lakeville South at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The game will be played at Eastview High School. The winner advances to play in the semifinal round at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Prior Lake/Rosemount winner.
Prior Lake stunned No. 1 Moorhead, arguably the favorite to win the state championship this year, 19-14. Rosemount beat St. Michael-Albertville 35-7.
Other teams still alive in the State 6A Playoffs are Champlin Park, Forest Lake, Shakopee and Centennial.