Minnetonka 8th grade football star Theo Brown leads comeback win over Blaine

The Brief The Minnetonka football team came back to beat Blaine 26-21 Friday night in the Class 6A State Playoffs, with the help of a big night from eighth-grader Theo Brown. Brown is believed to be the first Minnetonka eighth-grader to play varsity football for the Skippers. He had eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Minnetonka is in the 6A Quarterfinals, and will face Lakeville South next.



The Minnetonka High School football team came back from down 21-0 to beat Blaine 26-21 Friday night in the Class 6A State Playoffs, with a huge contribution from an eighth-grader.

Minnetonka stuns Blaine 26-21

The backstory:

The Skippers were down 21-0 in the third quarter when the comeback started.

Theo Brown, the first eighth-grader in school history to play varsity football, hauled in a 37-yard touchdown to get Minnetonka within 21-14 with 9:53 to play.

He wasn’t done. Brown then scored a 60-yard touchdown on a slant over the middle to get the Skippers within 21-20 with 3:41 to play. Minnetonka completed the comeback with a short touchdown run with 23 seconds to play to advance in the 6A State Playoffs.

Brown is just an eighth-grader, but he’s already a budding star. He finished the game with eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier this season, Brown had three catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 rivalry win over Wayzata.

6A State Playoffs

What's next:

Minnetonka advances to the Class 6A State Quarterfinals, where they’ll meet Lakeville South at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The game will be played at Eastview High School. The winner advances to play in the semifinal round at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Prior Lake/Rosemount winner.

Prior Lake stunned No. 1 Moorhead, arguably the favorite to win the state championship this year, 19-14. Rosemount beat St. Michael-Albertville 35-7.

Other teams still alive in the State 6A Playoffs are Champlin Park, Forest Lake, Shakopee and Centennial.