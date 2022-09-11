Jefferson, defense lead Vikings to 23-7 win over Packers in Kevin O'Connell's debut

article

The Minnesota Vikings couldn’t have asked for a much better start in Kevin O’Connell’s debut as a head coach.

Opening the 2022 season in front of a sold out crowd of more than 66,000 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings got big days from their top players on both sides of the ball in a 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers. They start the season 1-0 with a division win over their biggest rivals in the NFC North.

Justin Jefferson set a franchise record with six catches for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns, in the first half. That’s the most receiving yards in a half in Vikings’ history, and he wasn’t done. Jefferson finished with nine catches for 184 yards, a new career high. Kirk Cousins was 23-of-32 passing for 277 yards, with both of his touchdowns to Jefferson, was sacked just once and finished with a 118.9 rating.

Za’Darius Smith, a former Packer playing in his first game against his old team, led the defensive attack with a sack of Aaron Rodgers and a 4th down stop at the goal line to keep the Packers scoreless in the first half. Rodgers was sacked four times on the day, with others from Danielle Hunter, Jordan Hicks and D.J. Wonnum.

Harrison Smith also got the first interception on Rodgers since Dec. 29, 2019, picking off a deep pass before the end of the first half. It was Smith’s 30th career interception.

Cousins hit Jefferson for a 4-yard score on the opening drive of the game to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. O’Connell didn’t hesitate on the play, going for it on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, for the score. Cousins connected with Jefferson again on a 36-yard pass for a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, and went to the sideline hearing "MVP" chants.

The Vikings created a turnover to open the second half, as Hicks and Hunter met at Rodgers for a sack and fumble, which Dalvin Tomlinson recovered. Minnesota got three points off it with a 56-yard field goal from Greg Joseph.

The Packers’ only points of the day came in the third quarter, on a short run from A.J. Dillon. Rodgers finished the day 22-of-34 for just 195 yards, one interception, one fumble, no touchdowns and a 67.7 rating.

Jefferson said in the offseason he wants to be considered the best receiver in the NFL. He’s off to a good start after having a career day Sunday, with many of the concepts that O’Connell used to get Cooper Kupp MVP consideration last year.

O’Connell’s head coaching debut featured the Vikings piling up 391 total yards, 19 first downs and Cousins hitting seven different receivers. Greg Joseph also converted three field goals from 28, 56 and 29 yards out.

The Vikings’ defense limited the Packers' starting offense to 273 total yards, 3-of-9 on third down, 0-of-2 on fourth down, had Rodgers frustrated all day and forced two turnovers. A defense that’s been among the worst in the NFL the last two seasons looked the part on Sunday.

The game ended with Vikings' players giving handshakes and hugs to O'Connell for his first win as a head coach. The Vikings are 1-0 heading to Philadelphia next week for Monday Night Football.