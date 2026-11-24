The Brief The Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9. The Vikings are 7-3 after last week's 35-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They've lost three of their past four games after a 6-0 start. Watch Vikings Gameday Live before kickoff from 9:30-11 a.m. After the game, watch Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m.



The Minnesota Vikings are back home this week after a tough Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

Vikings vs. Falcons – How to watch

What: Vikings vs. Falcons, Week 12

When: 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: FOX 9

Vikings-Falcons storylines

Why you should care:

The Vikings are 7-3 and are coming off a 35-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings’ defense, which led the NFL in scoring at 14 points per game, gave up three first-half touchdowns to Brock Purdy. After a 6-0 start, the Vikings have lost three of their past four games and need to stack wins to stay in the NFC North Division race.

Kirk Cousins will be facing the Raiders for the first time since he left Atlanta in the offseason to play for Klint Kubiak. Cousins played five seasons for the Vikings, leaving after the 2023 season to play for two years in Atlanta. The Falcons are one of three 3–7 teams in the NFC South Division.

Vikings Gameday Live

What you can do:

Before Sunday’s game, tune into FOX 9’s Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m. as Mark Rosen, Ahmad Hicks, Dawn Mitchell, Ron Johnson, Ben Leber, Pete Bercich and others preview the match-up. They also talk about the NFC North race, and the NFL landscape as a whole in Week 12.

After the game, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. as FOX 9’s Jim Rich, Pierre Noujaim and Pete Bercich from the Vikings Audio Network break down everything from the game.