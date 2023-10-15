Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Twins to fans: ‘Thank you for believing’

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Manager Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with players in the clubhouse after the Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo (Getty Images)

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins’ 2023 season is over after a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series earlier this week.

Despite the season ending short of the World Series, the talk after the playoff exit was about a bright future for the Twins. On Sunday, they sent out a message on social media saying, "Thank you for believing."

Twins players react to ALDS Playoff exit

Twins players Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Kyle Farmer and Pablo Lopez react after Wednesday's season-ending loss to the Astros in the ALDS at Target Field.

The Twins finished the regular season 87-75 to win their third AL Central Division title in five seasons under Rocco Baldelli. They then broke a pair of historic losing streaks to get the Minnesota sports fan base excited about the future.

The Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Playoffs, ending an 18-game playoff losing streak. The next day, they completed a sweep of the Blue Jays to win their first playoff series in 21 years.

Twins' Rocco Baldelli speaks after season-ending loss

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli spoke with reporters after Wednesday's 3-2 season-ending loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS at Target Field.

The Twins then got a split at Houston, but scored just three runs over two games at Target Field to lose the best-of-five series. In Game 4, the Twins struck out 14 times after setting an MLB record with 1,657 strikeouts during the regular season.

The Twins now head into offseason mode with several roster decisions to make, with two of the most notable being Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda. Both are free agents.