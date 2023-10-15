Minnesota Twins to fans: ‘Thank you for believing’

article

The Minnesota Twins’ 2023 season is over after a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series earlier this week.

Despite the season ending short of the World Series, the talk after the playoff exit was about a bright future for the Twins. On Sunday, they sent out a message on social media saying, "Thank you for believing."

The Twins finished the regular season 87-75 to win their third AL Central Division title in five seasons under Rocco Baldelli. They then broke a pair of historic losing streaks to get the Minnesota sports fan base excited about the future.

The Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Playoffs, ending an 18-game playoff losing streak. The next day, they completed a sweep of the Blue Jays to win their first playoff series in 21 years.

The Twins then got a split at Houston, but scored just three runs over two games at Target Field to lose the best-of-five series. In Game 4, the Twins struck out 14 times after setting an MLB record with 1,657 strikeouts during the regular season.

The Twins now head into offseason mode with several roster decisions to make, with two of the most notable being Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda. Both are free agents.