Minnesota Twins single-game 2022 tickets go on sale March 17

Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball ended its lockout with the players’ association, the Minnesota Twins started revealing their ticket options for the 2022 regular season.

The Twins announced Friday morning that single-game tickets for the 2022 regular season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17. The team announced there won’t be any extra fees on tickets purchased in the first 48 hours. Tickets for all 81 regular season home games are available on the Twins web site.

The Twins will open the 2022 regular season at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field. It’s the start of a six-game home stand to open the season, with the L.A. Dodgers coming to Minneapolis April 12-13.

As always, the Twins have several special events and promotions throughout the 2022 home season.

In July, Jim Kaat will become the ninth Twin to have his jersey retired. The first 10,000 fans through the gates for that game against the Chicago White Sox will get a Jim Kaat bobblehead. On Aug. 6, the Twins will honor Kaat and Tony Oliva for being selected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The first 10,000 fans in through the gates will get at "Tony O" bobblehead.

Twins Hall of Fame Weekend is set for Aug. 20-21, where Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and Cesar Tovar will be inducted to the team’s Hall of Fame.

There will also be a bobblehead night for Byron Buxton on Aug. 27.

Baseball is back, and the Twins are hoping for their third AL Central title in four years under Rocco Baldelli.