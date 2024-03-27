Baseball is back: Twins’ Joe Ryan talks Opening Day, 2024 season

Ready or not, baseball season is officially here.

The Minnesota Twins have left Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., and start the 2024 Major League Baseball season with a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals. The team held a workout at Kaufmann Stadium on Wednesday ahead of Opening Day.

Pablo Lopez will get the first start of the season on Thursday as the Twins are coming off their third American League Central Division title in five seasons, winning their first playoff game in 19 tries and their first playoff series in 21 years. Joe Ryan, Saturday’s starter, sat down with FOX 9’s Jim Rich Wednesday afternoon to talk about the excitement for the 2024 season.

The Twins return to Target Field for the 2024 home opener on Thursday, April 4.