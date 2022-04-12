Edwards, Russell lead Timberwolves to NBA Playoffs after 109-104 win over Clippers

article

Behind Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell, the Minnesota Timberwolves came from behind for a 109-104 win over the L.A. Clippers Tuesday night to earn the No. 7 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs.

Edwards became a national superstar Tuesday night, scoring 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting. Russell added 29 points, shooting 10-of-18 from the field and 3-of-5 from the perimeter. The Timberwolves needed the duo’s 59 combined points, with Karl-Anthony Towns having his worst game of the season. Towns recorded his first basket with less than eight minutes to play in the first half, and fouled out with 7:23 to play after scoring just 11 points and grabbing five rebounds in only 24 minutes.

Malik Beasley added 12 points off the bench, and Patrick Beverley was a defensive menace against his old team.

A strange first half got more bizarre went a woman glued her hand to the court in protest over a mass killing of chickens at an Iowa farm because of bird flu. She was immediately escorted off the court by security, and the game was delayed to clean up the floor.

The Timberwolves trailed 93-83 when Towns fouled out. They went on a 16-2 run, fueled by Edwards and Russell, to take a lead they wouldn’t give back. When the final horn sounded, Beverley and Edwards jumped on the scorer's table to celebrate with fans, much like Kevin Garnett did during the team's run in 2004.

The Timberwolves are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and just the second time since they went on a run to the Western Conference Finals in 2004. The Wolves start a best-of-seven series on Saturday at the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies.